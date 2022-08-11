Red Arrows flight path and times over Shropshire as planes perform displays at RAF events

The iconic red planes flew across the county on Thursday morning heading north after their display at Falmouth Week in Cornwall on Wednesday evening.
The Red Arrows were not flying in formation as they flew over Shropshire, including Shrewsbury, as the headed to the first of two RAF Family Days.
This afternoon the planes are due to perform a display early this afternoon. A few hours later they will fly on to RAF Valley on Anglesey for another show later this evening before returning to their base in Lincolnshire.
This is where you can see today's display around RAF Shawbury:
Shawbury - 12.55pm
Vicinity of Shotaton - 12.56pm
Vicinity of Baschurch - 12.57pm
Shawbury - 1pm
Vicinity of Bolas Heath - 1.23pm
Shawbury - 1.25pm
Lateron the plans will fly north from Shawbury towards North Wales:
Shawbury - 4.09pm
North of Baschurch - 4.11pm
Vicinity of Eardon - 4.13pm
North East of Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd - 4.16pm
West on Henllan - 4.18pm
South West of Glasfryn - 4.20pm
South of Betws Y Coed - 4.21pm
Tonight the Red Arrows will then fly back to their base in Lincolnshire, taking them just north of Shropshire:
Vicinity of Ruthin - 7.12pm
Vicinty of Crew - 7.17pm
That route will take them over northern parts of Wrexham and a few miles north of Whitchurch.
*Times and routes according to military-airshows.co.uk.
The display team was due to soar through the sky above the Flower Show at Shrewsbury Quarry on Friday at 3.30pm.
However, their visit has been cancelled due to other commitments.
A spokesman for the show said: "Sadly they’re unable to fly past now. It’s down to their commitments, not the show cancelling them."