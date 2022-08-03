Committee member Brian Harper tending to a display in the Quarry as tents go up for the Shrewsbury Flower Show

It is being created by world famous Vancouver-based Fleurs de Villes to show the Queen in her Coronation robes and will help the event to mark not only the Platinum Jubilee but also a spectacular return following two covid cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

Amanda Jones, of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, said: "This stunning Queen Elizabeth II mannequin will be inspired by the official portrait on her Coronation Day in 1953, where the Queen is seated with her coronation cloak swirling around the throne and pooling on to the floor.

Show staff Eve Williscroft-Tate and Harry Emery

"A wide range of natural materials will be used to recreate her cloak, crown, sceptre and jewels ‘en fleurs,’ including pussy willow, berries, assorted foliage and orchids."

The mannequin will be taking pride of place at the Dingle Marquee.

But plenty of other activities and attractions are also promised during the two days of the show, which is running on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13.

Unlike other events the flower show takes up the entire 29 acres of the Quarry, with exhibits, trade stands and entertainment for all on both days.

For the first time the organisers have put together a guide of everything going on which is available on the event website. This year will be the 133rd running of the event, which has seen up to 30,000 people attend in the past.

Tents going up for the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Ms Jones said: "The last two years feel like they never existed and it is lovely to be back and returning to something like normality. There will be lots of fresh air and space."

Tickets for the world’s longest running independent horticultural show went on sale in June and are reported to be selling well. The organisers are keeping an eye on the weather forecasts and hope it won't be too hot. They need to be able to water the arena not least for the show-jumping trials. There will also be a Shetland Pony Grand National.

Celebrity gardener Toby Buckland, known for presenting numerous gardening TV shows, including BBC Gardeners’ World and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage, will be on hand to offer advice. He will be joined by Penny Meadmore and David Domoney.

ITV’s This Morning’s chef Phil Vickery will be demonstrating his cookery skills on both days, along with other local chefs. On Friday evening live music will be by The Ronnies and on Saturday, South African pop star, Amy Jones will take to the stage.

Both days will be topped off with choirs, the massed bands finale and a colourful fireworks display.

General tickets for the days that last from 10am-10pm are £30 for one day per adult. People will be able to come and go as they please, as well as taking picnics and alcohol into the Quarry, say the organisers.