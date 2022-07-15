Best beaches nearest Shropshire to visit when the weather is hot

Bournemouth and Poole are popular destinations during the summer. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Being around the middle of the country, anyone in Shropshire wanting to bask in the summer sunshine while listening to the waves has to travel at least one hour to get to those sandy shores.

But for those prepared to do a bit of driving, there are fantastic beaches to the north, west and south of our region.

The Met Office is predicting many will head to the coast this weekend as a heatwave sweeps across the country, with temperatures expected to reach up to 40C in places.

Take a look at the best beaches to visit, either for a day trip or as part of a longer break.

Blackpool

People enjoying the hot weather at Blackpool beach. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Approximately 130 miles away from the West Midlands, Blackpool's Pleasure Beach is one of, if not the most popular seaside resort in the UK.

With seven miles of sand, a theme park, many attractions and shows, there are lots to fill the day out with.

Whether you're looking for a family day out or you want a good time with friends, Pleasure Beach is a great option with dozens of activities.

Poole, Dorset

View from west cliff summer Bournemouth

Around three hours from the Midlands, Sandbanks Beach in Poole, Dorset is a great option to visit with its golden sand.

Sandbanks Beach has been recognised as one of the few areas in the UK which has the highest standard of cleanliness and is ranked on Tripadvisor's top 10 per cent places to visit, and has been given a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award.

With plenty of activities available for adults, children and families, it is certainly one of the most popular destinations for people to visit.

There are children's play areas, crazy golf, cafes and restaurants to keep people busy and enjoy great food and drink.

Weston-super-Mare

Weston-super-Mare beach. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Weston Super Mare beach is just two hours away and is the closest significant beach to Birmingham.

It has several options for people to spend their time on such as the pier, children's entertainment, water sports, donkey rides and around 6 miles of beached area.

A trip to the arcades could be an option along with plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants for you to enjoy.

Aberystwyth

Aberystwyth beach is on the Mid Wales coast. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Around 130 miles away, the beaches in Aberystwyth, Wales are multi-award winning beaches and have a five star water quality.

The Victorian Pier has plenty seaside favourites for families to enjoy such as ice cream parlours, fish and chips restaurants, donkey rides and more.

There are several different beaches in Aberystwyth giving people options to choose from depending on how they like to spend their time at the seaside.

South Beach is popular with surfers and is known to be a popular surfing spot.

Skegness

Skegness beach

Just over three hours away from Wolverhampton, Skegness Beach is a popular destination and is known as one of the East Coast's most best known resorts.

The sandy beach has plenty of activities for families to enjoy including traditional seaside attractions as well as crazy golf, kayaking and surfing.

Skegness Beach has been given a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice award for 2022, meaning it is ranked in the top 10 per cent of places to visit on Tripadvisor.

Dozens of restaurants and bars are within close distance for all to enjoy.

Barmouth

Barmouth beach

Barmouth Beach is another award winning beach approximately 120 miles away from the West Midlands and it offers beautiful sandy shores.

Family favourite activities are available to enjoy such as amusement arcades, donkey rides, bouncy castles and more for children to enjoy.

You can find lots of restaurants and cafes to indulge on your visit to the long sandy beach which is on the North Wales coast, near Snowdonia National Park.

Rhossili Bay

Rhossili Bay is often described as one of Wales' best beaches

Rhossili Bay Beach has been voted Wales' best beach in 2018 and third in the UK in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards and is often described as one of Wales' best beaches.

Around three and a half hours away from the West Midlands, Rhossili Bay is worth the trip to experience the stunning sandy shores and views.

It is widely recognised as one of the best beaches in the UK, and has won several accolades.

There is plenty to do in terms of activities apart from sunbathing in the sand, such as surfing, watersports, visit cliffs and even spot seals or dolphins which are often spotted nearby.

Rhossili Bay is part of the Gower Coast Path, and is accessed via the small village of Rhossili.

Barafundle Bay

Barafundle Bay in Pembrokeshire has been voted as one of the best beaches in Britain on multiple occasions

Sat on the Pembrokeshire coast, around four hours away from the Midlands, this small bay has beautiful golden sand and crystal clear waters, and has been voted as one of the best beaches in Britain on multiple occasions.