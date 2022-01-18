It's back! RAF Cosford Air Show returns after two-year Covid break

The Red Arrows, pictured at the Cosford Air Show in 2019, are set to return in June

The show, which attracts more than 50,000 to the Shropshire airbase, will be held in June.

It comes after an enforced break because of coronavirus and will provide a huge boost to the county's economy.

The show, featuring the Red Arrows, will be held on Sunday June 12, and will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Organisers say it will tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty – proudly showcasing landmark achievements in aviation and engineering through flying action and exhibits across the showground.

Air show chairman, Wing Commander Kenny Wickens, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of the RAF Cosford Air Show after two difficult years.

"A huge amount of work has been done in the early stages of planning this event to ensure we can provide a safe and enjoyable show for all of our visitors and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to RAF Cosford for a day of celebration and entertainment.”

Themed displays will help to tell the story of countless accomplishments of the Queen.

Organisers say plans for the air show are already well under way, featuring a wide range of RAF flying displays, hands-on experiences for all ages in an interactive Stem hangar and RAF Zone, as well as immersive story-telling experiences and entertainment in a 'Vintage Village'.

Last year's show was cancelled because of concerns over possible Covid measures. The 2020 event was scrapped during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The 2022 event will be ticket only, with the box office opening today. Standard adult tickets will cost £34, with under 16s and parking free.

All ticket holders from the cancelled 2020 RAF Cosford Air Show, who did not request a refund, will be carried over to the 2022 Air Show. New tickets will automatically be emailed out to these customers.