Newport pub announces Deer Park music festival

Chetwynd Deer Park will host the Water's Edge festival later this year

Joule's Brewery's New Inn, in Newport, has hired the nearby Chetwynd Deer Park for September 11 for a new 'Water's Edge Festival'.

Tickets for the event will go on sale next Monday, April 5, at 9am. Early bird ticket prices for orders in April are £21.95.

A statement from the organisers said: "Come and join us by the water's edge at Chetwynd Deer park and enjoy a fantastic day packed full of no fewer than nine hours of live music, six artists, great beers, a gin and rum bar, Prosecco bar, face painting and festival glitter, and superb pop-up street food."