Newport pub announces Deer Park music festival

By Rob Smith NewportAttractionsPublished:

A Shropshire pub will go 'on tour' later this year with an open air festival featuring live music and street food.

Chetwynd Deer Park will host the Water's Edge festival later this year
Chetwynd Deer Park will host the Water's Edge festival later this year

Joule's Brewery's New Inn, in Newport, has hired the nearby Chetwynd Deer Park for September 11 for a new 'Water's Edge Festival'.

Tickets for the event will go on sale next Monday, April 5, at 9am. Early bird ticket prices for orders in April are £21.95.

A statement from the organisers said: "Come and join us by the water's edge at Chetwynd Deer park and enjoy a fantastic day packed full of no fewer than nine hours of live music, six artists, great beers, a gin and rum bar, Prosecco bar, face painting and festival glitter, and superb pop-up street food."

See watersedgefest.co.uk or facebook.com/Redroosterevents for updates on the event.

Attractions
Entertainment
Music
Telford entertainment
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News