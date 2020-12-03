Shrewsbury shopping centres announce Christmas opening times

The festive opening hours of Shrewsbury's shopping centres have been announced.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager
From December 7, the Darwin and Pride Hill venues will be open until 7pm Monday to Saturday until December 23, closing at 4.30pm on Sundays.

Santa will also be in his Darwin Centre grotto from this Saturday until December 23.

Both centres will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Pride Hill Shopping Centre

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to the centres during this year’s festive period, where they can enjoy a safe shopping experience.

“The shopping centres have something for everyone this Christmas, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, looking for that ideal gift, or wanting to meet Santa.

“It’s been a difficult year for our tenants, and I know they will all welcome your support and custom over the festive period, so we’re encouraging everyone to shop local this Christmas.”

A visit to Santa’s grotto costs £4 per child, and includes a gift.

All proceeds go to Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

For the full opening hours and more information, visit shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

