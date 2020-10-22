West Mid Showground bonfire and fireworks is the latest cancellation

By Sue AustinShrewsburyAttractionsPublished: Last Updated:

The West Mid Showground 2020 Charity Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza is the latest big event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's bonfire event
Last year's bonfire event

Organisers The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society has announced the event, scheduled for November 7 at the site on Gravel Hill Lane, Shrewsbury, has been cancelled.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the society, said: “Although this decision may not come as a surprise, we felt it important to let people know as soon as the official decision had been made to cancel the event.

"The income for the showground, and the society, has plummeted over the last year as we faced two severe floods and then the impact of Covid-19 and this comes as another devastating blow for our charity.

“The annual Charity Bonfire and Firework Spectacular attracts more than 3,000 people each year, with all monies raised going to support our charity and others in the rural community.

"The knock-on effect of our loss in income has affected people right across our community and we are determined to bring back our events and our support for them as soon as we can.

“We are optimistic for the future and we, like so many other businesses, are trying the best we can to mitigate our losses through these difficult times.

"We aim to be back in 2021 with some fantastic events that we hope will be supported by the Shropshire community."

Entertainment
Attractions
Shrewsbury entertainment
News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News