Six new jobs created as Asian restaurant opens in Wellington

Opening Chop and Wok, Wellington, front; owners Anil Dass and Sonyia Bansal, with left-right) councillors Graham Cook, Julie Pierce and John Thompson Chop and Wok has opened in Bridge Street, Wellington

As the food scene continues to grow in Wellington, Chop and Wok has opened in Bridge Road, with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council through its Pride in Our High Street initiative.

The new premises is the latest in the Chop and Wok franchise, with several businesses operating in Birmingham and one in Wolverhampton.

The business will be offering an option to dine in, take away or have the food delivered.

Owner Anil Dass said the decision to open in Wellington was made after identifying a need in the town, and that the council grant played a major role in helping the business get up and running.

“The council’s empty unit grant has helped a lot. It’s a substantial amount of money which is always welcome when setting up a new venture or expanding to a new area as we are,” he said.

“We decided Telford, and Wellington in particular, was the best place for us. I looked around all the different locations and wanted to open here because there is a specific market for us – something no one else is doing, really.

“After searching for a long time I finally came across the unit in Bridge Road and saw grants were available from Telford & Wrekin Council that were helping businesses start up. I applied, got the grant, and it’s helped out massively. Telford is the only place I’ve come across that does it.

“It’s a major help for businesses to get started and a good way for the council to support local businesses. It’s a great thing for getting in and getting started.”

Anil said Chop and Wok, which opened on Monday, employs six staff, all from the local community.

He added: “The opening went really well and it’s all been good since. We have seating available inside the premises for about 15 people eating in and operate an online service for takeaways and deliveries."

Takeaways are served until 9.45pm in line with the current regulations and last deliveries are at 10.30pm.

“People eating in are spaced out within the Covid guidelines, so customers can rest assured that we are doing everything possible to keep them safe," said Anil.

“We provide a wide range of foods with a variety of flavours – dishes from all over Asia, noodles, rice, soups, curries and a range of side orders. We are really looking forward to bringing our unique way of providing wonderful Asian food to the people of Telford.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: "We are delighted to see another business opening up in Telford & Wrekin bringing something new to our residents and visitors.

“It is unfortunate when a business moves on leaving an empty unit in a high street but we are here to help entrepreneurs see this as an opportunity and we welcome new business to make sure our local high streets thrive and diversify.

“The empty unit grant is just one of the many support packages that our team offers new businesses and part of a package of measures to help our local borough high streets. I encourage potential start-ups and existing businesses to take a look at what is on offer as part of our Pride in our High Streets initiative.

“We look forward to seeing Chop and Wok making their mark on Wellington and we are sure they will be very successful.”

Councillor Graham Cook, ward member for Haygate, added: “I am delighted that we have enabled Chop and Wok to open through our Empty Unit Grant scheme and I look forward to seeing them flourish going forward.