Surfing centre given green light to open in West Midlands

Surfers will soon have somewhere to enjoy their pastime in the landlocked West Midlands.

Groundworks could soon start on the £25m Emerge Surf Birmingham scheme after it received the backing of Warwickshire planners.

The 15-acre site at Coleshill will feature a 5.4-acre surf lagoon, an outdoor heated swimming pool, hub building and a perimeter track for Onewheel electric skateboards.

Steve Price, founder and CEO of Emerge Surf, said: “Our aim with Emerge Surf is to bring a slice of the ocean to Birmingham, creating a haven for landlocked surfers and those wanting to try the sport for the first time. I’m thrilled to see such resounding backing, recognising our vision and being minded to support the project.”

“We’re excited to enter the next phase in our plan to deliver a wave park that will be a huge asset to the region and its already renowned visitor economy.

“Our focus now is on finalising our funding structure, progressing on-site groundworks, which we expect to start before the end of this year and working collaboratively with all partners as we prepare to open to the public in early 2022.”

Councillor David Wright, leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, said: “We are all keen to see our economy bounce back from the Covid-19 outbreak and this is a major boost for our economy, particularly the very hard-pressed leisure and tourist sector.

“We are looking forward to this project progressing and for North Warwickshire to become famous not just as a centre for cycling and golf, but also for surfing.”