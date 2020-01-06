Big crowd welcomes Knife Angel to town - with video

Dignitaries and members of the public stood to see the anti-knife crime sculpture take its place outside the Oriel Gallery in the town on Saturday.

Dyfed Powys police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llewellyn said it was fantastic to see such a crowd.

Watch the Knife Angel on the road to Newtown:

Knife Angel travels from Oswestry to Newtown

"My office has played a key role in arranging this together with Councillor Joy Jones and Powys County Council," he said.

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams and former MP Glyn Davies also praised the arrival of the angel, made from hundreds of thousands of knives handed into or confiscated by police forces across the UK.

Artist Alfie Bradley, said: "I am really happy it has gone to Newtown, it's the first Welsh town the knife angel has visited. The turn-out on for today's unveiling was amazing. It is really powerful to see the great impact the knife angel is having every place it is going too."

Councillor Jones, the leading light in getting the knife angel to her home town said: "It has been a wonderful day, the atmosphere was one of respect.

"The Knife Angel is in Newtown to represent Powys and brings a very powerful message of anti-violence. Thankfully Powys doesn't have a serious issue with knife crime but the Knife Angel stands against any type of violence from bullying, to domestic abuse, county lines or assaults."

"We as a county need to stand together against any sort of violence. I would like to thank everyone who help me bring the sculpture to Powys. Please visit while we have its here, as everyone says how powerful and moving it is. I feel so grateful to have been allowed this opportunity and chance to share this message of anti violence."

The visit of the sculpture to the town has led to a series of anti-violence workshops and initiatives being organised for the area.

Crimestopper Wales has launched a special podcast to coincide with the visit.

The podcast discussing the impact of knife crime can be heard at crimestoppers-uk.org/podcast

A spokesman for the organisation said: "Our youth service @FearlessORG educates young people to help prevent violence and speak up safely."

As night fell the Knife Angel was lit up, glowing in different colours.