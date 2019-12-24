Banksy artwork cover sells for £2,300 for charity

Money raised from the piece, which was expected to fetch £150, will be handed over to homeless charity Midland Langar Seva Society.

More than 70 bids were made for the protective screen, with 10 different bidders – before Steve Tolley, co-owner of the Bullion Room, won.

The screen had covered the artwork which depicted two reindeers flying away from a bench in the Jewellery Quarter – highlighting homelessness.

Banksy's piece was vandalised by graffiti artists, leading to Network Rail putting in place the perspex screen.

This, however, was also defaced and handed over to the Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District (BID) to be auctioned at Fellows Auctioneers.

Luke Crane, executive director from the BID, said: "This piece of art by Banksy is an early Christmas gift – but brings with it a very strong message – a timely reminder that we are facing a nationwide homelessness crisis and we must not forget those in need, especially over the Christmas period.

"By taking inspiration from the artwork, we have an opportunity here to put the Jewellery Quarter firmly on the map, as the leading light in ending the homelessness crisis that is blighting our inner cities. Money raised through the auctioning of the original Perspex that protected the Banksy mural, will be donated to Midland Langar Seva Society."

A total of £3,000 was donated to charity after businesses and auctioneers stepped forward.

Steve Tolley, co-owner of the Bullion Room and buyer of the perspex, said: “We are delighted to have purchased this amazing Perspex protecting the Banksy artwork, for a great cause.

"It is the perfect story to celebrate the opening of our new showroom. It would have been a shame to have seen the Perspex sell to someone outside the Quarter and homelessness is a big issue around here, so it is good to give something back to the community.

"The perspex will be displayed on the wall in our showroom, meaning everyone who comes in can see it.”