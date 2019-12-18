Severn Valley Railway delivers £4k of toys to Birmingham Children's Hospital

The railway, which spans from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth, has donated £4,000 worth of toys, including a range of board games, notebooks and more.

Sporting their Santa hats, the SVR’s marketing and events co-ordinator Lewis Maddox and sales manager Lisa Palmer delivered the sack-loads of toys to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Barnardos, Home-Start, Crackerjacks, Acorns Children’s Hospice, Green Hill Lodge, Bewdley Baptist Church and St Michaels School.

Lisa said: “Christmas is meant to be a happy, joyful time – especially for children, so we wanted to spread some festive cheer and give something back this year.

“All of these organisations do such amazing work and we hope that this will bring a smile to the faces of children and their families this Christmas.”