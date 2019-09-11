Look Hoo’s having a coffee morning!

Hoo Farm's animal residents posed for pictures to encourage people to get together with friends and family, have fun and raise money at Macmillan Cancer Support's yearly coffee morning events.

The animals couldn’t enjoy the usual delicacies you’d expect at a coffee morning, but instead indulged in some of their favourite treats, including bananas, apples, grapes and sweetcorn.

Macmillan’s World's Biggest Coffee Morning, which sees events held across the county, will take place on Friday, September 27.

The Hoo Farm 'coffee morning'

Last year, £107,100 was raised across Shropshire alone for the annual fundraiser. The charity says it hopes to raise even more this year.

Will Dorrell, partner at Hoo Farm, said: "As a family, we've had to make use of Macmillan nurses on more than one occasion. We're always looking for ways to give back so when the opportunity arose to raise awareness through our animals we jumped at it.

"The work that Macmillan Cancer Support does is so important to many families that it's only right they get the recognition they deserve."

Kate Thomas, Shropshire fundraising manager for Macmillan, said: "We are very grateful that Hoo Farm were so willing to help us promote Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. We hope people feel inspired to join in with this year’s event to help us raise the funds needed to continue providing financial, physical and emotional support to people living with cancer in the local area."

People are being encouraged to join in with Macmillan’s coffee morning events later this month.

For information people can visit macmillan.org.uk/coffee