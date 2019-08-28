Telford Town Park voted best in the Midlands

The park was praised for its play equipment, adventure golf, nature reserve and gardens as it picked up the Best Park 2019 award from green spaces charity Fields in Trust.

The park won the inaugural award in 2015 and this year defeated 23 other nominations.

Cae Glas Park in Oswestry, won 'much loved' status, along with Abbey Park, in Evesham, for coming in the top 20 per cent of all parks up for the award.

Fields in Trust chief executive, Helen Griffiths, said: “Congratulations to Telford Town Park and the 'much loved' parks and green spaces in the West Midlands.

"We know that parks provide benefits to the physical health, mental wellbeing and community connections for people that use them.

"It is encouraging to see so many people celebrate how much they love their local parks.

"Fields in Trust is committed to protecting these vital parts of the UK’s community infrastructure for future generations to enjoy.

"We know that green spaces are good, do good and need to be protected for good.”