Alton Towers to celebrate 25 years of Nemesis with special event

From this Friday, the Staffordshire-based attraction will celebrate 25 years of Europe’s first inverted coaster with a reduced entry of £25 and free limited edition digital ride photo for those who bring along a physical copy of an existing official ride photo of them enjoying one of the park’s coasters.

The theme park has also unveiled that it will be keeping the ride open until 7pm each day during the event, an additional hour after normal closing time, for the silver anniversary.

Guests will also get the opportunity to meet rollercoaster creator John Wardley, the brains behind Nemesis, throughout the day in special meet and greet opportunities.

John, 69, also created three of the park’s other record breaking coasters, The Smiler, Oblivion and Galactica, formerly known as Air.

Alton Towers Resort will also be giving away limited edition Nemesis 25 pin badges to the first 250 riders on the rollercoaster each day of the event and all guests will get to enjoy 25 per cent off all official Nemesis merchandise.

The traditional Nemesis souvenir ride photo has also been re-designed especially for the event, to provide guests with a limited edition celebratory keepsake at 25 per cent off the usual price.

Launched in 1994, Nemesis was Europe’s first inverted coaster. Advertised as 'the world’s most intense ride experience', famous faces from royalty and popstars, to actors and reality stars have experienced its thrilling twists and turns.

The varied list of notable riders includes Prince William and Prince Harry, Robbie Williams, the Power Rangers, TV presenter Emma Willis, the Gladiators, Kerry Katona, stars of Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, former striker Michael Owen, actor John Thompson, comedian Jason Manford and more recently Love Island duo Chris Taylor and Harley Brash on their first date since leaving the villa just this week.

Prince William and Prince Harry on board Nemesis as they enjoy a thrilling day out at Alton Towers Resort

Located in the Forbidden Valley area of the Theme Park, Nemesis also hit the headlines when it set the Guinness World Record for the most naked people riding a coaster in August 2004.

During the three day celebration Alton Towers Resort will be encouraging people to share their 'Nemories' from the coaster’s 25 year history on social media. A giant commemorative photo opportunity has also been installed on the theme park for guests to take a souvenir selfie.

Nemesis creator John Wardley said: “Back in the 1990’s when we began work on Nemesis we knew it was something revolutionary and would take the theme park industry by storm.

“Nemesis has gone on to become one of the most loved rollercoasters in the world and I am incredibly proud that it continues to thrill and excite twenty-five years on.”

James Walker, marketing director for Alton Towers Resort, said: “National Rollercoaster Day is a key date in the calendar for us and is the perfect opportunity for us to celebrate twenty-five years of Nemesis.

"Since its inception Nemesis has always been held in very high regard and loved by guests as well as consistently ranking high in industry polls.

"Few other rides have captured the imaginations of generations of fans and it is steeped in nostalgia so this is our opportunity to have a big party and invite Nemesis fans of all ages to join in.”

The celebratory event will take place this Friday until Sunday.

