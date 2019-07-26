Gearing up for floral extravaganza: Plan your weekend at Shrewsbury Flower Show

The annual extravaganza features TV personalities, celebrity chefs, singers and spectacular arena acts entertaining the crowds for 12 hours on each day, ending with a magnificent finale and firework display.

The show is one of the country’s premier flower show events, attracting top exhibitors from all over the country. Among the big names gracing the flower show stages this year is a world-renowned celebrity gardening guru.

David Domoney has been the resident gardener on ITV’s This Morning for more than 10 years and also presents ITV’s Love Your Garden programme alongside Alan Titchmarsh. He will be sharing his knowledge and passion with visitors at the show.

TV Gardner David Domoney

David will be touring the show to visit the garden exhibits, floral displays, and the many other attractions that will be on offer.

Motorcycling stunt troupe The Imps will provide high-adrenaline action. There will also be music by Scouting For Girls on Saturday evening and a line-up of military bands, local choirs Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir on the Friday and Of One Accord on Saturday are also booked to perform.

Culinary expertise is being delivered by television chef John Torode, appearing at the festival for the second time in three years. He will also be presenting from the lecture marquee.

The music of Queen will be featured on the first evening of this year’s show with one of the greatest bands being remembered through a tribute act which has earned rave reviews and high praise from Queen guitarist Brian May. Gary Mullen and The Works will be performing as part of a programme of music planned for this year’s show.

Advertising

John Torode

On Saturday night, Scouting For Girls will be performing. The band has become an institution on the UK music scene with huge singles such as She’s So Lovely and This Ain’t a Love Song. The band has also played to hundreds of thousands of fans at festivals and tours all over the world.

Quarry Marquee, the main floral venue, is home to the top national nurseries and growers who create stunning displays to admire and inspire.

Judging of the Quarry Marquee takes place on the eve of the show, which means all the winners can have on display the awards and trophies they received during the two days.

Advertising

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2018

The popularity of the outside Show Gardens and also School Show Gardens for young budding designers, grows each year. The 2018 theme of “Times Gone By” had a great selection of garden designs, from both the young designers attending the local Shropshire Schools and well-seasoned designers alike!

The Severn Marquee is home to the various societies, amateur growers plus bees, honey and wine exhibitors. Competition is fierce amongst the amateur growers who provide some wonderful displays. Judging will take place on Friday morning before the show opens.

The Dingle Marquee is home to the popular Floral Art Exhibitors and the WI and there is also a full and active Lecture Theatre.

Shrewsbury Flower Show 2018

The Children’s Area this year is going to be packed full of fun, exciting activities for people of all ages – and everything is free. David Domoney and David Hatfield will be running the children’s planting sessions and Spinsonic Circus will be showing you amazing bubble displays and how to perform circus skills.

There will also be a chill out corner with circus play tents, soft cushions and blankets, sensory and fidget toys, books and tunnels and Magic Kev will also be keeping younger guests entertained.

Advance tickets are available until August 8. Visit www.shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/tickets/ or contact the show office on 01743 234050 or download the new app by searching Shrewsbury Flower Show.

A map of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Plan your time there

How to get there:

By car: Shrewsbury connects to the M6 and motorway network via the M54. The A49, A5, A53, A458 all make Shrewsbury easily accessible. AA road signs will direct you to the show. These will also guide you to the nearest car park with spaces.

By Bus: National Express operate coaches into many of the towns in Shropshire, visit: www.nationalexpress.com or Severn Dee Travel provides detailed information and assistance on travelling within Shropshire, telephone 01691 681010. Information is also available from www.traveline.info

By Train: Shrewsbury is linked by a regular main line rail service. For timetables visit www.nationalrail.co.uk

Parking:

The Shrewsbury Flower Show operates car parks at Frankwell, Burrs Field and the Agricultural Showground. To guide you to the nearest car park with spaces, follow the yellow AA Road Signs. A shuttle bus service operates from the showground. There are also several town centre car parks run by the local council.

Alternative parking is also available at all three Shrewsbury Park & Ride Sites (Harlescott, Meole & Oxon) and these buses will be operating on an enhanced frequency on the Friday and Saturday only until 6.30pm. Thereafter services will continue to operate until after the fireworks have finished.

Please Note – There is no parking within the showground.

Disabled Parking – Car parking for the disabled is available at Frankwell Car Park, from where a disability shuttle service will operate between the hours of 9.30am and 7.30pm. Drivers should follow the AA road signs for Shrewsbury Flower Show – Coach Parking.

Dogs:

Due to livestock being at the show, no dogs with the exception of assistance dogs are allowed.