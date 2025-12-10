This year’s event is being held four days before Christmas, on Sunday, December 21.

The event has provided a lot of festive fun in the last four years, with tractors decorated with lights, baubles and other decorations.

The route for the 2025 event was announced, recently with the event set to start off from Crossgates Primary School at 4.30pm.

It will take in several villages around Llandrindod Wells including Llanyre, Newbridge-on-Wye and Howey.

As well as the main tractor run this year there will also be a child’s mini tractor competition with a prize for the best decorated child’s tractor. Entry for this part of the event is free and it will start at 3.30pm

Entry to the main run is £10 per tractor, with money from the event set to be shared between two charities – Bracken Trust and the Bracken Trust – with the rest of the funds going to Penybont YFC.

A spokesperson for Penybont YFC said: “St Michael's Hospice is a charity close to our hearts, providing compassionate palliative care and vital support for families.

“The Bracken Trust offers free cancer support, including counselling and wellbeing services, to help people and families through treatment.

“Penybont YFC is the oldest club in the county, giving local young people opportunities to learn new skills, take part in activities and grow in confidence.

“All donations are gratefully received. Thank you for your continued support, we look forward to seeing you at our 2025 tractor run.”

Tractors and competitors will meet at the school from 3pm, ready to set off from 4.30pm.

From the primary school the route will head to (approximate times) The Bell in Llanyre (5.15pm); Tremont Road, Llandrindod (5.25pm); Middleton Street (5.30pm); Albert Hall (5.40pm); Newbridge-on-Wye (6.15pm); Quackers (6.20pm); Howey (6.35pm); and Llandrindod Lake (6.45pm).

Members of Penybont YFC came up with the illuminating fundraising idea in order to highlight the terrible effects of Motor Neurone Disease.

First held in December 2021, the event raises thousands each year and has been one of the highlights of everyone’s festive calendar living in this part of Radnorshire.

The event has been a roaring success over the last four years, with tractors lit up with Christmas and fairy lights and decorated in tinsel.

Catch up with all the latest about the festive tractor run at the Penybont YFC Facebook page.