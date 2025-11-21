11 of the best places in Shropshire to pick your perfect real Christmas tree this festive season

There’s something undeniably magical about choosing your Christmas tree straight from the source—wandering through rows of evergreens, breathing in that crisp pine scent, and finding perfect centrepiece to your holiday celebrations.

Whether you’re after a perfectly shaped fir, a hearty spruce, or a rustic pine, these standout Christmas tree farms offer beautiful selections, festive atmospheres, and an experience that makes the season feel truly special.

If you're after creating your own festive family memories or just prefer the smell of pine at Christmas time, here are some of the places in Shropshire you can turn to.

Don't see your favourite? We'll be keeping this list updated, just email megan.jones@shropshirestar.co.uk

Here's our guide on where to pick your perfect tree this festive season

Leaton Forest, Shrewsbury

With over 65 years of experience growing Christmas trees and over 40 years of selling them, the team at Leaton provide an experience to remember.

The site is open from November 22 until December 23, and offers shoppers the choice of a wide range of pre-harvested trees or the chance to chop (or dig) their own.

If there's a lumberjack in you, it must be noted that all necessary equipment needs to be brought along, and no power saws are allowed on site.

Leaton is open Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 5pm, Thursday and Friday from 10am to 6pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

More information is available online at: leatonforest.co.uk/christmastrees

Arscott Farm, Pontesford

Not only does Arscott have thousands of potted and fresh-cut Christmas trees available to purchase, but the on-site grotto also sells luxury wreaths, tree stands, mistletoe and stocks complimentary mulled wine and mince pies.

The farm also offers free delivery in the Shrewsbury area and offers a January collection service for a small donation to charity.

Arscott will be open daily from 10am to 6pm from November 22. For more information visit arscottfarm.co.uk/christmas

Love Plants, Salop Leisure, Shrewsbury

Located just off Emstrey Roundabout, the garden centre is stocking hundreds of fresh-cut British-grown Nordmann Fir Christmas trees, available purchase from November 22.

The centre is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

The Love Plants Christmas Market will be taking place at the site on Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7, with over 30 stalls offering local gifts, crafts, festive decorations and seasonal treats.

For more information visit: love-plants.co.uk/christmas

Woodfield Christmas Tree Farm, Whitchurch

There are 10 acres of Christmas trees available at this massive pick-your-own Christmas tree farm operating as part of Holly Farm Garden Centre.

The site will begin welcoming customers on Saturday, November 22 and will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am until dark (around 4pm) and Sundays from 10am to dark.

The site is part of Holly Farm Garden Centre - just 10 minutes from the tree farm - which is also stocking a wide selection of potted and pre-cut Christmas trees.

Holly Farm is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5.30pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit: hollyfarmgardencentre.co.uk

Winston Farm, Ellesmere

Winston Farm's huge selection of trees range from 3ft to 30ft and include Scotch Pine, Noble, Blue Spruce, Nordmann and Norway Spruce.

Complimentary mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies are also on the cards, and while you're there, you can even meet and feed their on-site reindeer.

The farm will be open from 9am to 5pm Sunday to Monday, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday from Friday, November 28 until Friday, December 20.

For more information visit: winstonfarm.co.uk/winston-farm-christmas-trees-shropshire/

Hales Sawmills, Shrewsbury and Market Drayton

Hales, who proudly provide Market Drayton with their town centre tree each year, have dozens of potted and cut Nordmann Fir Christmas trees for sale.

The Market Drayton branch is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

The Shrewsbury branch is open Monday to Thursday from 7.30am to 5.30pm, Friday from 7.30am to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

More information is available online at: halessawmills.co.uk

Weston Sawmills, Weston-under-Lizard

Weston's collection of Christmas trees includes both Spruce and Fir trees, and the site also offers a wide selection of lights and decorations.

Weston Sawmills is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit: westonsawmillandnursery.co.uk/christmas-trees

Meadowdale Nurseries, Horsehay, Telford

Not only does the Telford garden centre stock a wide selection of cut and potted trees, but also handmade wreaths using locally sourced fresh holly and a wide selection of indoor Christmas plants.

Meadowdale is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

More information is available online at: meadowdale-nurseries.co.uk/christmas

Pentreclawdd Farm, Oswestry

The Christmas tree farm in Oswestry doesn't just sell hundreds of locally grown fresh-cut trees but comes with its own Christmas shop.

The on-site shop sells everything from decorations to gifts, wrapping paper, cards and crackers.

Pentreclawdd is open from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

For more information visit: pentreclawddfarm.co.uk/christmas-tree-farm

Bishops Offley, Eccleshall

Proudly selling their home-grown Christmas trees since 2000, the farm at Bishops Offley claims to have one of the widest ranges of Christmas Trees in the Midlands.

The team were also the 2022 winners at the British Christmas Tree Growers Association annual competition. The accolade meant the farm provided the tree to stand outside 10 Downing Street.

The site is open everyday from 9am to 7pm until Tuesday, December 23.

More information is available online at: boct.co.uk