The Llandrindod Wells based Marches Business Group will hold their Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday, September 26 from 10am until 3pm at their Unit 33 premises on the Ddole Road Industrial Estate to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support .

Staff donate the cakes with the company supplying the coffee, tea and other goodies to host the coffee morning and members of the public are invited to support the event by popping in and enjoying a cuppa.

One of the organisers Millie Nicholls said; "We’re so excited to be hosting another Macmillan Coffee Morning at Marches. Last year we raised an amazing amount for this wonderful cause, all thanks to the support of our local community and staff. We can’t wait to do it all again with you this year!"

Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Mornings are supported by individuals, companies, and organisations from all over the UK and has raised over £310million pounds for the charity since it started in 1990.’

The Marches Business Group is a diverse collection of companies expanding through career development, capital investment and acquisitions.