Morning balloon launch cancelled in Telford as great British weather strikes again

There's plenty going on at Telford Balloon Fiesta 2023 even if the balloons don't go up

Officials are advising that people keep an eye on social media to see if the launch of balloons at 6pm will be going ahead. The reason? The British summer weather.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Unfortunately there will be no balloon launch this morning due to weather conditions.

"The Balloon Fiesta event will start again at noon today for another packed programme of events."

Replying to a query on Facebook a council spokesperson advised a member of the public to check social media channels for news of the 6pm balloon launch.

The spokesperson said: "We will keep you updated on socials. It will be dependent on weather conditions."