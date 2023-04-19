Michelin-starred restaurant set to move to Shropshire

Fraiche was formerly housed in Oxton, in Birkenhead. Photo: Google

The owner of Fraiche, a Michelin-starred restaurant formerly located in Oxton in Birkenhead, has announced his plans to move to Shropshire.

The prestigious award was given to the restaurant for its high-quality cooking and unique and intimate dining experience.

Now, owner Marc Wilkinson, said he will be relocating the business to Shropshire.

The exact details of the new location have not been revealed, but the restaurant plans to open bookings on June 1.

Revealing the news on the restaurant's Facebook page, Marc announced his plans to leave Oxton and "evolve Fraiche" in "the stunning countryside of Shropshire".

He said: "The eagle-eyed local guests may have noticed the Fraiche signage has been removed and the infamous moon is now down and safely into my backpack.

"This can only mean Fraiche is indeed on the move and I leave Oxton filled with many memories and pride of what I have achieved so far with Fraiche not forgetting the wonderful people I have met along the way.

"Now it’s time to evolve Fraiche and relocate it to the stunning countryside of Shropshire. A huge thank you to all who have supported the restaurant and hope some of you venture down to try the new environment this summer."

He promised the same, award-winning menu style "will continue at the same high standards".