Dream Stream: The X-Files, King Gary, and Star Trek: Picard

The X-Files

Seasons 1-9 – Disney+

A sci-fi phenomenon like few others, its time to get back in touch with a true classic. The truth is out there...

Created by Chris Carter, The X-Files is one of the most famous and celebrated paranormal sci-fi series of all time, and if you’re looking for something to get the cogs turning for the remainder of lockdown, it could be the perfect choice.

The series revolves around FBI special agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) who investigate X-Files: marginalised, unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena.

Mulder believes in the existence of aliens and the paranormal while Scully, a medical doctor and a skeptic, is assigned to scientifically analyse Mulder’s discoveries, offer alternate rational theories to his work, and hopefully return him to mainstream cases. However, this plan often goes awry.

Both agents quickly become pawns in a larger conflict and come to trust only each other and a few select others. And when they discover an agenda of the US government to keep the existence of extraterrestrial life a secret, their work becomes all the more important and dangerous...

With fantastic performances from Duchovny and Anderson in bringing to life one of the most famous partnerships in television history, The X-Files is an exceptional treat for sci-fi fans, and as a piece of true TV heritage, should be given a go at least once by everybody.

King Gary

Series 1 and 2 – BBC iPlayer

Heavy lies the crown... especially in the suburbs of Croydon.

Co-created and written by Tom Davis and James De Frond, King Gary made its TV debut with a pilot episode on BBC One way back in 2018.

After receiving resounding praise from viewers and critics, it was picked up for series, and now two full seasons of uncomplicated entertainment are available to stream.

Gary King (played by Davis) is a simple man, but he has his pride, and will accept nothing less than standing as a respected giant on his home street of Butterchurn Crescent.

Having taken over the family property maintenance business from his father Big Gary (The Fast Show’s Simon Day), Gary has some big shoes to fill, and is determined to prove himself to his family, his neighbours, and anyone who doubts that there is a new King in town. A born show-off and desperate to impress, Gary is the first to splurge money on extravagance in the name of garnering love, respect and attention. Yet his best laid plans often go awry with hilarious results.

Joined in his pursuit of greatness by the love of his life Terri (Laura Checkley) and their son Teddy (Riley Burgio), Gary is watched over by his ever-critical father and his nonchalant mother Denise (Camille Coduri).

Away from the diamanté-studded decadence of the King household, neighbour Stuart (Romesh Ranganathan) and King employee Winkle (Neil Maskell) look on with exasperation as Gary tries, fails, and – fair play – tries again.

Funny from start to finish, King Gary may be just the light-hearted suburban sitcom you’ve been looking for.

Star Trek: Picard

Seasons 1-3 – Amazon Prime

Undated TV still from Star Trek: Picard - Season 3. Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Paramount+/CBS Studios Inc./Trae Patton. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Download Reviews.

Back in 2020, a sci-fi stalwart made his long-awaited return to the stars.

It had been 18 years since Sir Patrick Stewart donned the mantle of Star Trek's legendary Captain Jean-Luc Picard, and when the forthright voice of the United Federation of Planets returned to ‘make it so’ once more, fans across the globe rejoiced.

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 was great – though its second season left a bit to be desired. Happily, Season 3 (currently airing on Amazon) is, so far, absolutely triumphant, and is finally giving us everything we ever wanted from the space-faring Shakespeare fan's comeback.

To give the uninitiated the lowdown, Star Trek: Picard sees the elderly former captain of the USS Enterprise-D (and, indeed, E) shake off a sleepy vineyard retirement and return right to the heart of intergalactic conflict.

While in Season 1 he comes to the aid of a young woman on the run, and in Season 2 journeys into Earth's past to save its future, in Season 3 Picard is finally reunited with his old crew to face off against an old enemy – bellissimo.

Though the first two outings saw the return of fellow Trek fan-favourites Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Brent Spiner (Data/assorted Soong descendants), Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi), Season 3 sees almost every big name from Star Trek: The Next Generation back together with their fearless leader for one last monumental blast.

Almost tragically – considering that it is finally firing on all cylinders – Season 3 is set to be Star Trek: Picard's last. Yet if it continues on the trajectory it has been on, the series is set to go out at nothing less than Warp 10.