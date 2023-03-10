Music festival teams up with Shropshire Music Awards for an even bigger event

Heal Festival 2022

The Heal Festival at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury in July will also host for the first time the grand final of the Shropshire Music Awards.

A spokesman for the Heal Festival said: "The Shropshire Music Awards launched last year to great success to help celebrate and promote regional talent and the local music industry as a whole.

"This year, they are going one step bigger and will take over part of the Heal Festival's Friday night main stage – hosting the grand final of their talent competition."

They will join the music and wellbeing event taking place at West Mid Showground and over 80 artists including The Enemy, CAST, The Slow Readers Club and the Dub Pistols.

It's only the second year of the Heal festival, which was set up to help celebrate what unites us whilst fundraise for local charities.

The festival will take place on June 30 – July 1 and July 2.

It will feature a line up of bands and performers across various genres.

The Shropshire Music Awards Grand Final will take place on the Friday evening – and leading up to the show, individuals and groups will have the opportunity to take part and compete for a place in the final by submitting an application to the Shropshire Music Awards.

The Heal Festival is also returning for its second show.

Alongside the music, there will be food, art, fun fair and attractions as well as a health and wellbeing zone in which the theme contributes to the name of the event, heal.

The spokesman said: "This area will feature workshops, stalls, yoga and dance – helping us to 'heal the nation' by bringing us together again in a celebration of what unites us, following the horrific burden the lockdown and covid 19 has brought on society. Particularly the effect it's had on much of our mental wellbeing.

A spokesman for the Shropshire Music Awards said: "We are excited to be partnering up with Heal festival to host this year's Grand final of The Shropshire Music Awards talent competition.

"The festival has a commitment to supporting local talent, already has a fantastic line up and top notch sound and light. It seemed like a natural fit to host the grand final on the Friday night – and as a bonus all the participants and their supporters get to enjoy the additional things a festival sized show has to offer."