Music acts nominated for Shropshire awards

Timothy and Katie Rogers of the Shropshire Music Awards

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Timothy and Katie Rogers, from the town, have organised the Shropshire Music Awards being held at The Place Theatre, Oakengates, on Thursday, October 6.

Shropshire Music Awards is just one of many projects for their not-for-profit community interest company CultureTainment. CultureTainment provides artist support, mentoring, training, community workshops, events, and networking opportunities with a vision to provide these services for free where possible, to the whole community by subsidising through grants, donations, events, and merchandise.

As a relatively new organisation, CultureTainment really wants the awards to be something special for the county of Shropshire celebrating the amazing talent that resides in its borders.

Co-founder of the awards, Timothy Rogers is also a rapper and goes by the more well-known name of Trademark Blud.

A successful musician in his own right says that his experience as a musician inspired many of the aspects of CultureTainment and subsequently the awards.

“What we need is a more robust infrastructure for artists in the county, not just musicians but dancers, painters, poets etc. CultureTainment is aiming to fill that gap in Shropshire.”

He added: "We just hope the local people of Shropshire get behind it and behind local music and buy tickets to come along and watch and support the awards.

"We will have loads of fabulous performances on the night as well as massive networking opportunities across the musical community. We also have sponsorship opportunities for companies and individuals that want to support our efforts so please get in touch via the website.”

Acts from across the county have been nominated for a slice of red carpet-style glory. They are;

Best Solo Artist: Zach Said, Michael Wadlow, LOU, Cally Rhodes, Brad Hunter, Jessie Reid, Ruby Allen, Josh Lobley

Best Drum and Bass: Rayah, Dizzy D, Phil Tunnell, Jay Dubz, Dribbz

Best Newcomer: Bridie, Chasing Mallory, Greysha, Joshua Cooke, Starboi Senshi

Best Hip Hop/Rap : Monro£, Ease The Artist, Gypsy General, Miss Ink, Carter, Starboi Senshi, Lordy, TrippleJayy

Best Rock/Metal: Recall The Remains, Black Cart, Guns For Girls, Exit/out, The Original Wanted

Best Band: Ego Friendly, Little Ghost, Paul Parker and All the Right Friends, Black Bear Kiss, Radio Rumours, Beth Prior Collective, Skaburst, The Vertigo Band

Best Indie/Alternative: Penny Famous, Charmist, Estate, Wax Futures, Savanna

Best Producer: LP TRIPP, Lee Morris, The House Brothers, Gareth Rhys Jones, Jib

Best Acoustic: Mair Thomas, Henshaw, Loose Lips, Abbey Jean, Jake Nelson, Joe Seager

Best DJ: Lokia, JOSHUA JAM3S, BassPhaze, DJ Koala T, DJ Abeyance, Cliffy, DJ Darkfada

Best Single: Four Crooks, Phil Tunnell, The Bad Bands Are Banned Band, Macy O, Niamh Turley Moon

Best Music Video: Starboi Senshi & LP Tripp, Monro£, Jessie Reid, Dan Owen, Anna Silvers, Recall The Remains, George Barnett

Best Event: Audio Tek, Grease, Subvert, Albert’s songwriter Showcase, Butcher Row Open Mic

Best Festival: The North Shropshire Big Weekend, Water's Edge Festival, Farmer Phil’s Festival, Rock and Bowl festival, Shrewsbury folk festival

Community Champion; LP Tripp, Smash Life, Taste Dat Music, The Hive, Shropshire Music Trust

For tickets visit https://www.theplacetelford.com/whats-on/all-shows/shropshire-music-awards/4673/