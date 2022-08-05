Date set for final Wurlitzer concert at Shrewsbury nightclub

A concert in 2021 showed off the sights and sounds of The Mighty Wurlitzer at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury

The 1936 cinema organ has been a feature at Shrewsbury's Buttermarket nightclub for 34 years but changes there mean it has to make way.

Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust has been looking after the historic instrument and organising many concerts over the years to keep it going. Now a final concert has been arranged to take place on the afternoon of Sunday, September 18.

The trust is promising an afternoon of iconic music, memories and more with a veritable cavalcade of organists providing the tunes.

A spokesman for the trust said the committee is in discussions with alternative venues both within and outside of Shropshire. It will be placed in safe storage in the interim.

It is Shropshire's only cinema organ in a public venue and started life in the UK at the Ritz cinema in Chatham.

The concert will be free entry with donations to the Shropshire Theatre Organ Trust welcome.

The owner of Shrewsbury’s Buttermarket Martin Monahan told the Shropshire Star that the venue has had to adapt and become ‘more than a nightclub’ to ride the storm that has hit the night time economy.

Martin has invested around £500,000 into the Buttermarket, which he says is booked up for events from September for over a year.

The three-storey club hosts regular events on the top floor from boxing matches to themed nights whilst still maintaining the nightclub element in the cellar bar.

An expansion of the stage and other changes mean that the Mighty Wurlizer is having to be moved out.

For more information on the final concert and the trust visit https://www.facebook.com/684823258201127/posts/6086626101354122

