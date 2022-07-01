Starstruck Shropshire: The famous faces spotted in the county

International football legend Roberto Carlos enjoyed a couple of drinks at Bull in the Barne, Shrewsbury

With music mega-star Barry Manilow having been spotted in a West Midlands pub last month, we thought it was time to take stock of the celebs that that our green and pleasant county has hosted.

From Brazilian football royalty to British TV legends, over the last ten years Shropshire has rolled out the red carpet for many an unexpected guest – many of whom were simply dropping in for lunch or a pint.

Here are some of our favourite celeb spots from over the last decade:

Eddie Redmayne in Ludlow – 2015

Eddie Redmayne was spotted in Ludlow

Staff at a county gift shop had a big surprise back in 2015 when Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne paid them a visit.

The star, who bagged the Academy Award for his role as Professor Stephen Hawking in the Theory of Everything, was spotted with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, looking at the displays in the The Silver Pear gift shop in the heart of Ludlow.

Sarah Coker and Olivia Wilcock thought they recognised the Les Miserables actor and approached him for a photograph.

"He came in and he was just browsing, said Sarah.

"He was in here for some time. We recognised him and asked if he would mind having his picture taken.

"He was very unassuming and very quiet. He obliged very politely."

Professor Stephen Hawking in Ludlow – 2016

From left, David Newbold, Professor Stephen Hawking, and Habib Malik-Mansell. Pix Shared by Habib Malik-Mansell (BACK RIGHT OF PIC) @NewBoldHorizons on Twitter.

Having played host to the man who played him, it wasn't long before Ludlow would welcome the real deal.

Back in 2016, a bistro in the town received a surprise visitor in the form of renowned scientist Professor Stephen Hawking himself.

The world famous theoretical physicist visited Ego's Kitchen and Wine Bar for Sunday lunch to the delight of surprised staff.

Jourdan Powell, waitress at Ego's at the time, said: "We weren't sure it was him to begin with, though we heard someone calling him Stephen.

"Eventually we heard someone call him Professor Hawking and we just couldn't believe it.

"There was a lot of laughter coming from the table. It seemed like every time he spoke he was cracking a joke".

Timothy Spall in Oswestry – 2014

Timothy Spall and Gareth Watkin

Auf Wiedersehen Pet, Harry Potter and The King's Speech actor Timothy Spall surprised shopkeepers in Oswestry when he dropped in to to do a spot of shopping.

Back in 2014, the actor was spotted in the town's main shopping area before popping in to the Abbey Color photography shop in Church Street.

Shop owner Gareth Watkin admitted he didn't recognise the famous face to start with.

"He was looking in the window and a man in the shop said 'Isn't that Timothy Spall?'," he said.

"He came in and bought a second-hand film camera that I'd had on display for a while.

"When he left the shop he was walking down the street and no end of people were stopping him and asking him for photos," Gareth added. "He was a very pleasant man and he was posing for no end of pictures."

Nigel Havers, Simon Callow, Lorraine Chase and Debbie McGee in Oswestry – 2016

Nigel Havers, Simon Callow, Lorraine Chase and Debbie McGee with Paul Milner

A couple of years later, Oswestry was to become a hotbed of famous faces for one particular weekend.

In 2016, Nigel Havers, Simon Callow, Lorraine Chase and Debbie McGee stayed at Oswestry's Wynnstay Hotel while filming a programme about the Shropshire Union canal.

While enjoying a drink in the hotel bar, the four were spotted by the town's then mayor, Councillor Paul Milner, who approached them and filled them in on the town's history.

"They were all sitting together and someone said I should go over and introduce myself," he said.

"They were lovely, they were asking me about the history of Oswestry and about the Mayoral chain, they were very interested.

"I was able to tell them about the legend of King Oswald and how the eagle flew off with his arm and dropped it where Oswald's Well spring sprung up."

Greg Davies in Wem / Shrewsbury – 2014

Greg Davies and Eve Chowdhuri

Native Shropshire funnyman Greg Davies may have left for the bright lights of London, but he still comes home every now and again.

During one visit back in 2014, the comedian and actor was spotted in his home town of Wem and was also seen outside the now-closed Carluccio's restaurant in Shrewsbury's Square.

Waitress-at-the-time Eve Chowdhuri posed for a selfie with Greg, after jokingly offering to provide him with a tea towel for his head so he could have his coffee incognito – an offer the actor declined.

"He asked me if I was going to give him an Inbetweeners quote. I said no but I told him my parents love his sitcom Cuckoo," said Eve.

"He said, 'Quite right'."

Roberto Carlos in Shrewsbury – 2022

The World Cup winner has a go at pulling his own pint with landlord Richard Dixon

Perhaps the most star-spangled and scarcely believable visit of all, earlier this year international football legend Roberto Carlos dropped into Shrewsbury to join a local Sunday League side for a match.

Following the game, the Brazilian legend got the full Sunday League experience as he joined his new teammates for a few beers at the local.

The former Real Madrid left-back had turned out for the Bull in the Barne at Hanwood Village Hall in March after the Shrewsbury Sunday League side won a competition with eBay.

Heading back to the pub, Carlos, who was also joined by Sky pundit Chris Kamara, got stuck into a bottle of Budweiser before moving onto a pint of Madri, while signing a host of shirts for the Barne players.

Striker Matt 'Chicken' Brown said Carlos had stayed for nearly three hours, and said "he was properly down to earth," adding "he was unreal, he could not do enough for us".

The World Cup-winning star even had a go at pulling his own pint – a true legend indeed.