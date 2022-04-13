Arts festival organisers launch call for artists to exhibit

The committee met recently to dot the i's and cross t's on the upcoming arts festival

The exhibition, which is part of the Church Stretton Arts Festival, is open to both amateur and professional artists living within 30 miles of Church Stretton.

There is no selection process so all who enter can show their work.

Entries will open on Friday, April 15, and will close on June 30, and the easiest way to enter is via the website at www.strettonfestival.org.uk.

Sue Mitchell, the festival's exhibition lead, said: "We welcome all designer makers, fine artists and photographers to our friendly and supportive exhibition.

"Previous exhibits have included paintings, prints, photographs, cards, glass, jewellery, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, woodwork, leatherwork and metalwork, to name but a few."

The exhibition will also host a number of workshops and events.

There will be workshops on willow craft, indoor botanical photography and copper foiled glass bunting on the website.

People will be able to visit the exhibition and talk to regular exhibitor Lucinda Lovesey during one of her four "Meet the Potter" sessions, where she will be chatting with the public and exhibiting some of the pieces which took her to the semi-finals of this year's Great Pottery Thrown Down.

The arts festival committee is made up of: Sandra Whitlock - spoken word; Claire Tocknell - music; Joan Arnfield - chair; Graham Cossins - tech and IT; Sue Mitchell - art exhibition lead; Kath Stephenson - art exhibition and sponsorships and Andrew Hall - vice chair

A programme of events is set to run from July 23 to August 13, and the exhibition will be held from July 25 to August 6.

Among the shows are Lucy Stevens in Virginia Woolf: Killing the Angel. The production is a one-woman play using Virginia’s own words, woven together with contemporary music and song.

It portrays the complex life of Virginia Woolf and her struggle to write freely and openly in a society that expected a woman to be the ‘Angel in the House’.

Top poet Roger McGough, the author of more than 100 books of poetry and presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Poetry Please, is one of the UK’s best-loved poets. Roger’s poetry is humorous and inspirational, encompassing all human life and emotions.

Venues used in Church Stretton for the festival will be St Laurence’s Church for most of the musical concerts, the Silvester Horne Institute, St Laurence’s Parish Centre, Concord College in Acton Burnell, and St Lawrence Primary School, with more to be added.