Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor set to dazzle at the Grand

Come What May will be at the Grand theatre in February

Robin Windsor will star in Come What May - the ultimate tribute to Moulin Rouge and other hit movie musicals, including Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born, and Burlesque.

The Strictly star, who was partnered with Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley, and Deborah Meaden, will come to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on February 17.

The musical extravaganza is packed with timeless classics from the movie Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade.

Hits from other iconic movie musicals that will get the audience dancing in the aisles are Come Alive, Saturday Night’s Alright, Shallow, and Show Me How You Burlesque.