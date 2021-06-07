BBC One drama Time praised as show partly filmed in Shrewsbury debuts on TV

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in Time

A new BBC drama filmed at Shrewsbury's prison has been hailed by critics as “profoundly moving” and described as a “necessary lesson” about the UK penal system.

Sean Bean plays newly imprisoned Mark Cobden in the series Time, which debuted on Sunday night, while Stephen Graham appears as Eric McNally, a principled jail officer.

The pair reunited with screenwriter Jimmy McGovern for the three-part series, which has attracted four- and five-star reviews and was shot at Shrewsbury's Dana prison.

Parts of the Dana, which was decommissioned in 2013, were shut while the series was filmed in late 2020.

Bosses at the prison remained tight-lipped about what was being filmed there at the time but it soon leaked that the site was being used for key scenes in the primetime Sunday night show.

At first the Dana - now a tourist attraction which reopened last month - remained open to the public, with sections used for filming closed off to the public. Visitors going on tours around the site near Shrewsbury Train Station could see tables, chairs and vehicles used by the film crew but no clues were left on show regarding the actors who had been there.

And in October last year the site was completely closed aside from on weekends, when guards guided people past the areas where Game Of Thrones star Bean and Line Of Duty actor Graham had been shooting.

The pair previously appeared together in McGovern’s anthology series Accused, in which Bean played a cross-dressing English teacher.

The Dana Prison is near the train station in Shrewsbury

Writing in The Guardian, Lucy Mangan praised the ensemble cast.

She wrote: “The performances of Bean and Graham are, even though we have come to expect brilliance from them both, astonishing.

“So, too, are those from everyone in smaller roles, none of which is underwritten or sketchy, and who thicken the drama into something more profoundly moving and enraging at every turn. Time well spent.”

Ed Cumming, a critic writing for the Independent, described the series as “an avant-garde experiment in replicating what it would be like to do time with Sean Bean”.

Jimmy McGovern (Peter Byrne/PA)

He added: “It’s a believable vision of a penal system in which decent men are put into impossible positions, and from which inmates are likely to come out in worse shape than they went in.”

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Anita Singh said McGovern has “wider points to make about the system, including the decision to keep the mentally ill in jail rather than psychiatric units”.

Katie Rosseinsky wrote in the Evening Standard that the show combines “unbearable sadness” with “glimmers of redemption”.

Sean Bean (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “It’s bleak stuff, and there’s a sense of grim, almost tragic inevitability to many of the stories that unfurl over the course of three episodes, especially Eric’s (made all the more wrenching by Graham’s measured performance).

“Yet amid all this grey, moments of unbearable sadness sometimes make way for glimmers of redemption.

“These flashes of hope in the gloom, along with the carefully handled, humanising glimpses into the back stories of a handful of other inmates, make this classic McGovern.”

Writing for Metro.co.uk, Billie Schwab Dunn said: “Each performance is incredibly powerful and, even though the programme is fictional, it is very much grounded in realism.

“Time is a necessary lesson on the British prison system and a masterclass in acting.”