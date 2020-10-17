Shropshire's Meesha, 12, looking forward to release of Jingle Jangle film

Meesha Garbett

The 12-year-old actor and dancer is appearing in the festive family movie Jingle Jangle which will be at the cinemas from November 13.

She stars as a street urchin in the fantasy tale also starring Hollywood's Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville of Paddington and Downton Abbey fame.

"In Jingle Jangle I play a sort of cheeky street urchin who takes a toy," she says.

"I got to do a big singing and dancing number in the the toy shop and on the street outside it.

Watch the trailer:

"It is was filmed last year in a London studio and in Norwich in a real street. It was really good. We got to do loads of rehearsals and learn the routines.

"It was really nice. I got to meet Forest Whitaker on one of the days. He had got an amazing costume and the ladies all had to wear corsets. I enjoyed it."

She can be seen a number of times in the promotional trailer which has been released.

It is the latest big screen appearance for the youngster who landed roles in Cats and the Fast and Furious spin off Hobbs and Shaw.

Meesha at the Cats premiere in New York

Among her up and coming projects is a voice role in the Nickelodeon cartoon Squeak Police.

The youngster, who grew up in Telford, last year joined the rest of the Cats cast including Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, and James Corden at the New York premiere.

Already a successful junior dancer she previously danced alongside pop singer Justin Bieber and George Ezra in music video and attends Sylvia Young Theatre School, in London.