Planes galore on land and in the air at Cosford Air Show

The hugely popular event on Sunday will again have a six hour flying display, more than 100 aircraft and 150 traders and stalls to explore.

Flying enthusiasts will be able to see a wide variety of classic planes, from the P-3C Orion and a rare reconnaissance Spitfire to the RAF Red Arrows and the 'Baby Blue' team.

Ground-based pyrotechnics will also add to the drama of the flights and, during the quieter periods, visitors will be able to see even more planes in a static display.

Britain's favourite plane the Spitfire will have its own display and also form part of a flypast.

The Global Stars will carry out their own formation, with their signature 'dotty smoke'.

This year will be the first time the Tucano is on display since 2014. The fast jet training plane will be retired this year.

RAF Cosford Museum will again be split into a variety of sections for the show.

In the Vintage Village, people will be able to experience the sights, sounds and smells of the Second World War.

Advertising

Historical figures mingle amongst the vintage aircraft and vehicles, both military and civilian, while live music is provided throughout the day with a variety of acts performing on the bandstand.

Pleasure flights

The RAF Zone will showcase the best of today's Royal Air Force.

It will feature hands-on displays and exhibitions from all aspects of the RAF, including a mock-up Chinook helicopter.

Advertising

The museum's two STEM hangars will be open, showcasing what the RAF has to offer in the field of science, technology, engineering and maths. The museum's hangar displays will also be open, with displays on the Defence School of Aeronautic Engineering, No.1 Radio School, Defence School of Photography, RAF School of Physical Education and many more.

Helicopter pleasure flights will also be held on the day.

Tickets for the Cosford Air Show must be bought in advance – no tickets will be available on the gate. Children under the age of 16 will be admitted for free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

All profits from the RAF Cosford Air Show are donated to Royal Air Force Charities.