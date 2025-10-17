The Welshpool Air Ambulance and Caernarfon bases will be closed early next year after the final legal challenge was struck down by the court.

Lady Justice Andrews refused the application made to the Court of Appeal in relation to the planned air ambulance service improvement on Wednesday, October 15

In a statement the Wales Air Ambulance charity said: “While not a defendant in this legal action, this decision will allow us to move forward with a development that will save more lives across the country – particularly in Mid and North Wales.”

The ruling brings an end to the legal challenge to the decision by NHS Wales’ Joint Commissioning committee (JCC) to close the Welshpool and Caernarfon bases and redeploy the teams at a new North Wales site.

Thousands of residents in Mid Wales signed petitions, attended public meetings and took to social media to show their objection to the plans

The plans were voted through in a majority decision by the JCC which is made up of representatives of Welsh Health Boards, with Powys Teaching Health Board voting against the proposals.

This was appealed in the High Court in January and February however Mr Justice Turner ruled against campaigners who brought the case to the court in June.

In his ruling said: “I understand and readily appreciate the depth of feeling involved and the disappointment that this decision will bring to many people in mid and north Wales.

“However, it is not the function of this court to usurp the decision making function of those to whom parliament has delegated the responsibility. In the absence of valid public law grounds of challenge, the decision of the JCC must stand.”

Campaigners fought on and decided to take the case to the Court of Appeal which now has been refused a hearing, meaning there appears to be no further legal avenue to challenge the decision.

The spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance Charity added: “We offer our heartfelt reassurance that this advancement is not detrimental to you – it is about improving your service, not removing it. We will be able to save more lives in your community and across Wales.

“Our aim is, and always will be, to deliver the best possible care, with the resources available to us – wherever you are and whenever you need us.

“Throughout this long process, we have been clear at every stage that our number one priority is our patients.

“This was recognised by Lady Justice Andrews, who wrote ‘the Charity’s response to the application has highlighted the detrimental effect of further delay in the implementation of the proposed reorganisation and gives rise to issues of grave concern’.

“Respecting both the independent Review and the legal processes, we have maintained a dignified silence. Now that these processes have reached their conclusion, our wish is to come together with supporters, partners, and community representatives in Mid and North West Wales to address misconceptions and offer clarity and reassurance.

“Together, we have created the largest air ambulance service in the UK and one of the most medically advanced in Europe – something our nation can be proud of.

“We exist because of you and, with your support, our Charity will be there for you and your community – now and always.”

Campaigner and Welshpool County Councillor Graham Breeze said: “It is deeply disappointing to hear the Court of Appeal’s decision to refuse an appeal hearing into the closure of the Welshpool Air Ambulance base.

“This ruling marks the end of a long and passionate legal and public campaign to retain the vital emergency service in Mid Wales. Despite widespread public opposition, including thousands of petition signatures and packed community meetings, the legal avenues to challenge the decision made by NHS Wales’ Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC) have now been exhausted.

“I am proud to have been a member of the “Save Welshpool Air Ambulance Base team” who fought so hard to retain the service. From the outset, we have maintained that the data and rationale used to justify this decision were flawed and failed to reflect the unique needs of our rural population.

“And it disappoints and shocks me that the public has been misled by people I thought better of to ensure this proposal crossed the line

“The closure of the Welshpool base will have a real and lasting impact on the communities of Mid Wales and while I respect the legal process, I cannot accept that this decision reflects the best interests of our region. I believe the people of Mid and North Wales deserve equitable access to emergency medical services, and will continue to advocate for that.

“I reaffirm a commitment to working constructively with stakeholders, including the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, local health boards, elected representatives, and community organisations, to ensure that the voices of Mid Wales residents are heard and that future service provision is transparent, equitable, and responsive to local needs.

“The campaign was always about protecting lives and I will now focus efforts on holding decision-makers to account and ensuring that any new arrangements truly deliver improved outcomes for our communities.”

The Wales Air Ambulance has another two bases - in Dafen, Carmarthenshire, and Cardiff.

Each base has a helicopter and car but only Cardiff is operational 24 hours a day, the others run 07:00-19:00 or 08:00-20:00.

Plans to have helicopters and cars based along the A55 from 2026 would allow them to reserve aircraft for more rural emergencies, Sue Barnes Wales Air Ambulance Chief Executive said.

But Bob Benyon from Welshpool, who has been heavily involved in a campaign to save the base, said he believed Wales Air Ambulance were "just moving the unmet need from one area to another".

With no A&E nearby, he said the strength of support in the area was due to "the fact that we need a pre-hospital care system on hand, a few minutes away".

The charity argues that focusing on response times and the perception that it replaces a hospital fundamentally misunderstood its role.

The spokesperson added: “As part of the proposed changes, various ‘mitigation’ measures were announced, including additional road vehicles for areas of Mid and North Wales. Whilst we don’t think these measures are in any way sufficient, we will also be holding decision makers to account on their commitment that no bases would close until these additional road vehicles were in place.”