Telford community hub joins forces with Telford Tigers to raise awareness

The collaboration will include advertising around the ice rink and insertion into match-day programmes and season tickets. The partnership reflects a natural alignment between the Tigers’ community initiatives and the long-standing work of Meeting Point House and its in-house Hummingbird Café, which provides a welcoming space for people across Telford.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point House, said: “Supporting organisations that bring people together and make a positive difference is at the heart of what we do. The Tigers’ commitment to community work aligns with our values, making this partnership a natural fit.

“Exposure to the Tigers’ fans will bring additional awareness for Meeting Point House and The Hummingbird Café. Our café is at the heart of this work, serving affordable meals and running initiatives such as the “Pay It Forward” scheme, which allows customers to purchase meals for those in need. Accessibility and inclusion remain central, with improvements like specialist rise-and-fall tables ensuring the café is welcoming to all.”

L - R Wayne Jenson, CEO Meeting Point House, Tigers players, Bryn Capps, Roary the Tiger, Deakin Fielder and Patrick (Brownie) Browne, along with team members from the Hummingbird Café.

The partnership was celebrated recently when Tigers players Bryn Capps, Deakin Fielder, and Patrick (Brownie) Brown e visited the Hummingbird Café along with club mascot Roary the Tiger. Brownie, who relocated from Canada to Telford in August 2025, enjoyed his first full English breakfast alongside his teammates—an experience he had not previously had—highlighting the café’s role in creating memorable community moments.

The Telford Tigers are widely recognised for their on-ice achievements and for extensive off-ice community work, including school visits, youth development programmes, charity fundraising, and family-focused events.

Tom Watkins, General Manager of the Telford Tigers, said: “By joining forces with Meeting Point House and the Hummingbird Café, the club strengthens its local connections while supporting initiatives that help people across the town.”

Meeting Point House has been a hub for community life for decades, hosting charities, voluntary groups, and support organisations. It offers affordable meeting spaces, events, and services that bring local people together and strengthen the social fabric of Telford.