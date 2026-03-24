Shropshire firm expands community giving with £20,000 commitment

Following a hugely successful inaugural year, the McPhillips Community Fund will this year focus on improving the mental wellbeing of men in the region, and local charities and grassroots organisations are invited to apply for funds.

The McPhillips Community Fund was launched in partnership with Shropshire Community Foundation to commemorate McPhillips’ 60th anniversary and especially looked to empower people to improve their mental health, reduce isolation and promote long-term well-being.

This year, McPhillips’ 220-strong team was asked for input on which charity sector to donate to and more than half selected mental health and wellbeing. This was further refined to target men’s mental health with a particular focus on veterans, underpinning the company’s role as a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Val Hardy, company secretary for McPhillips and Sonia Roberts, trustee at Shropshire Community Foundation

McPhillips company secretary Val Hardy, who leads on the community fund, said: “After seeing the transformative impact of the McPhillips Community Fund in its first year - supporting everything from children's mindfulness to elderly wellbeing – we wanted to focus this second year on the vital area of men’s mental health.

“We are proud supporters of the charity Mates in Mind, whose work is rooted in improving mental health across the construction industry and related sectors. By pledging £20,000, we hope to empower local groups to provide the safe spaces and support networks that make a real difference to the lives of men across our region."

Shropshire Community Foundation trustee Sonia Roberts said: “We are thrilled to be working with McPhillips for a second year running, especially as I have seen first-hand the incredible difference this funding made to local groups.

“We look forward to making the same impact in 2026, helping organisations that support men’s mental wellbeing. We know there are many local charities and groups out there making a real difference and this funding will support their work further by enabling new projects to get off the ground or reaching a wider network of people.”

The closing date for applications is April 5.

To find out more about the McPhillips Community Fund, visit the website.