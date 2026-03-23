Tilstock Steam Festival Returns This April – A Free Day Out for the Whole Family

Hosted by the popular village pub, the festival promises a full day of entertainment, heritage, and family-friendly activities — and best of all, entry is completely free.

The event continues to grow year on year, attracting visitors and exhibitors from across Shropshire and beyond. This year’s festival will showcase an exciting mix of attractions, including steam engines, vintage machinery, and a wide range of classic and vintage vehicles.

Alongside the displays, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, local trade stalls, and a variety of food and drink vendors, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

Pub Landlord Callum McCarthy said: “The Tilstock Steam Festival has become a real highlight for the local community. It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring people together, celebrate heritage, and enjoy a great day out — all without any cost to attend. We’re expecting this year to be our biggest yet.”

Vehicle exhibitors are warmly encouraged to attend, with no pre-registration required. Participants can simply arrive from 9:00am onwards, with the event in full swing by 12 midday.

The festival is proudly hosted by The Horseshoes Inn, which will be serving food and refreshments throughout the day.

With something for everyone — from motoring enthusiasts to families looking for a fun day out — the Tilstock Steam Festival is set to be a standout event in the Shropshire calendar.