Shropshire residents invited to nominate projects to receive £3,000 community grant

The Community Care Fund invites members of the public, community groups and local not-for-profit organisations in Shropshire to nominate projects in their area that they believe deserve funding. This could be anything from a local park in need of some plants, a pre-school looking to revamp its play area, a community centre wanting to update its kitchen facilities, or a local charity hoping to brighten up its space with a new lick of paint or buy supplies for an arts club, etc. Any initiative will be considered, provided it delivers a clear benefit to its local community.

With three individual grants of £3,000 each available across the UK, the fund aims to shine a spotlight on grassroots projects that create meaningful, lasting impact. Nominations can be submitted online and require a short paragraph explaining what the local project is and how the grant would be used, along with a supporting photograph.

​From the nominations received, one finalist will be shortlisted from each of Caremark’s 12 UK regions. The 12 finalists will be put forward to a public vote via Caremark’s website and social media channels to determine the three overall winners.

David Glover, CEO at Caremark, commented: “At Caremark, we see every day how powerful local projects can be in bringing people together and improving quality of life. The Community Care Fund is our way of recognising and empowering the ideas that can truly transform lives across the UK.

“It is also about giving communities a voice. We know there are many inspiring projects making a positive impact, often quietly behind the scenes, and we want to hear about them. By opening the fund to public nominations, we hope people will put forward the projects they care about and help them access funding that can make a meaningful difference.”

The competition is open to UK residents aged 18 and over. To nominate a local project, visit caremark.co.uk/community-care-fund. The deadline for nominations is midnight on May 31.