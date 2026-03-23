Record home international call-ups for Moreton Hall lacrosse players

Set to take place at Lilleshall National Sports Centre this April, the Home Internationals brings together the U20 and Senior Men’s and Women’s national teams as they compete for Home Internationals honours. This year, Moreton’s representation is stronger than ever, reflecting the depth of talent, commitment and ambition within the lacrosse programme.

An impressive eight current pupils have been selected to represent their countries. Upper Sixth pupils Lana, Emily and Jemima have all earned places in the Wales U20 squad, joined by Lower Sixth pupil Alexa, Upper Fifth pupil Nina and Lower Fifth pupil Lily. At 14, she is one of the youngest Moreton players ever to be selected to represent her country at this level. Lower Sixth pupil Matilda has been selected for England U20, while Upper Sixth pupil, lacrosse captain and Deputy Head Girl Lizzie has achieved the outstanding honour of being chosen for the Wales Women’s A Squad.

Lizzie’s selection makes this achievement even more special, as she will line up alongside Moreton Hall Lacrosse Coach Miss Jones, who has also been selected for the Wales Women’s A Squad. Guiding them both is Moreton Hall’s Head of Lacrosse, Mrs Walsh (Bates), who will lead the national side as Wales Women’s Head Coach.

Matilda Will Represent England U20

The strength of Moreton lacrosse is also evident in the success of our Old Moretonians, with a record number returning to the international stage. Romilly and Eliza Pickering have been selected for Wales U20, Milly Home for the England Women’s A Squad, Ellie Jones and Coco Harpin for the Wales Women’s A Squad, and Emma Barnes, Annabel Noble and Kiara Kenney for the Wales Women’s B Squad.

In total, 17 members of the Moreton lacrosse family, past and present, will be involved in the tournament, alongside our Head of Lacrosse in a national coaching role. It is a tremendous achievement and a proud reflection of the culture surrounding lacrosse at Moreton Hall: one built on hard work, resilience, teamwork, and a genuine love of the game.

The tournament will run from Friday, 10th to Sunday, 12th April and promises to be a fantastic opportunity for fans of the sport to show their support. Spectators will be able to watch England, Scotland and Wales in action, with guest nations Czechia and Japan also taking part.

Moreton Student Lizzie and Lacrosse Coach Phoebe Will Represent Wales Women’s A Squad

This year’s competition carries added significance too, as attention begins to turn towards the 2026 Women’s Lacrosse World Championship in Tokyo later this summer.