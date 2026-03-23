New partnership celebrates volunteers and boosts wellbeing across Shropshire

Health Cash Plan provider Paycare has been confirmed as the official Health & Wellbeing Partner for Shropshire Festivals, supporting the team’s two major events - the Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shropshire Oktoberfest.

The partnership will shine a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play across the festival calendar, with Paycare sponsoring the volunteer programme that brings hundreds of people together to help make each event a success.

Ant Burns, CEO of Paycare, said: “Shropshire Festivals brings communities together in a way few organisations can - and none of it would be possible without the incredible volunteers who give their time and energy to make these events truly special. We’re absolutely delighted to support them as this year’s Health & Wellbeing Partner.

Beth Heath (Shropshire Festivals) and Stephen Burton-Pye (Paycare)

“As a not‑for‑profit with deep roots in the region, we’re committed to helping people access everyday healthcare and wellbeing support. Partnering with Shropshire Festivals allows us to extend that commitment to a new audience, while celebrating the volunteers who make the magic happen.”

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Paycare as our Health & Wellbeing Partner. Their values align perfectly with ours – community, care, and creating positive experiences for local people. Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our events, and having Paycare champion their wellbeing is something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Shropshire Festivals’ flagship events attract tens of thousands of visitors each year, with the Shrewsbury Food Festival alone welcoming over 24,000 attendees and more than 180 exhibitors. The partnership offers Paycare a unique opportunity to connect with local families, businesses, and communities, while reinforcing its long-standing commitment to supporting health and happiness across the region.

Ant added: “We believe healthy, happy people build stronger communities. By supporting Shropshire Festivals and their volunteers, we’re helping to create memorable experiences for thousands of local residents – and ensuring the people behind the scenes feel valued, supported, and celebrated.”