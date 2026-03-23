‘It will make a life-changing difference’: £20K raised for Alzheimer’s Society

The team at easyfundraising’s head office in Lichfield raised vital funds through a series of fundraising initiatives, from running in the Sutton Fun Run, to hosting events including a Christmas quiz, Diwali celebration, office tuck shop, and a Pancake Day sale.

Rachel Ford, Alzheimer’s Society Regional Fundraiser, said: “We are so grateful that easyfundraising have chosen to support Alzheimer’s Society. Each hour people generously give to fundraise for us, every event they take part in, every pound they donate, they’re making a life-changing difference to people living with dementia.”

The team at easyfundraising raised funds throughout the year

The money raised could help fund nearly a year of a local Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Adviser’s time, meaning up to 50 families could receive face-to-face support as they navigate the complex realities of dementia, nearly a year of a Companion Calls Officer’s time, enabling almost 1,000 weekly Companion Calls to people feeling isolated, more than six months of a PhD researcher’s time, support for up to 475 carers through the charity’s Carer Information and Support Programme, and up to 158 Singing for the Brain sessions that bring a wealth of benefits to participants.

An additional £3,000 was raised through online shoppers who do their shopping via the easyfundraising website or app and have Alzheimer’s Society as their chosen cause bringing the total amount raised for the charity in 2025 to a massive £23,757.

The team took part in a fun run to raise funds

Rachel added: “Alzheimer’s Society provides vital support to people living with dementia, funds groundbreaking research and campaigns to make dementia the priority it should be. It will take a society to beat dementia.

“There are around a million people living with dementia in the UK. We all have a role to play in ending the devastation dementia causes. We simply can’t reach everyone who needs us without the continued support of our incredible supporters.”

Commenting on the remarkable fundraising achievement, easyfundraising’s chief executive James Moir, said: “The amount raised for Alzheimer’s Society is a powerful reminder of what the team and its supporters can achieve. The funds raised will make a real difference to people with dementia, their families and carers.”