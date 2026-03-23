Easter trail in Shrewsbury features hidden word hunt and chocolate eggs

Collect the trail sheet from the reception at Salop Leisure, before exploring Salop Leisure and LovePlants to find hidden letters. Once you have completed the mystery word, you can hand in the trail sheet at reception and exchange it for a chocolate egg. The trail is free to take part in, but Salop Leisure welcomes donations for their chosen charity, Severn Hospice.

Ed Glover, Head of Marketing at Salop Leisure, said he hopes to see lots of families take part in the Easter trail. “We look forward to welcoming families to Salop Leisure and LovePlants to take part in our trail. It’s a great time to visit, with LovePlants bursting into colour!”

The Easter Trail will be available while stocks last from April 3-6.