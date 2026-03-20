Telford teen pedals towards World Scout Jamboree dream

Alfie Boulton, 14, from Telford, has been selected to attend the World Scout Jamboree in Poland—an incredible global gathering that brings together tens of thousands of young people from across the world. The event promotes friendship, cultural exchange, teamwork, and adventure, giving Scouts the chance to build lifelong memories and skills on an international stage.

To take part, Alfie needs to raise £3,990. This covers everything from training sessions leading up to the Jamboree, travel and insurance, to food, specialist equipment, entry fees, and a unique Scout uniform designed especially for the event.

To help reach his goal, Alfie has set himself an ambitious challenge: cycling 50 miles throughout April.

Alfie preparing for his 50 miles in April challenge

While this may sound achievable for some, Alfie’s journey makes it extraordinary. He only learned to ride a bike in December 2024—something his family once believed might never be possible due to the challenges he faces with autism. Since then, his determination has shone through. On, March 16, Alfie completed an impressive 2.5 hour practice ride, showing just how far he has already come.

Fitting in the miles won’t be easy. Alfie juggles school life, time with his dad, and a busy weekly schedule that includes Scouts, gym sessions, and even bell ringing. Despite this, he is committed to pushing himself to achieve his goal.

Supporters can follow Alfie’s progress on his Facebook event page, where updates and milestones are shared.

In addition to fundraising through cycling, Alfie and his family are also creating and selling handmade items—including keyrings, bracelets, hair accessories, and wreaths.

Donations can be made through his JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/alfieboulton

Every donation, big or small, will help Alfie take another step closer to Poland—and prove that with determination and support, anything is possible.