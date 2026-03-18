Telford school receives surprise £5,000 donation from national initiative

Four PaperCut partners nationwide – including Sharp - were awarded a quarter share of a £20,000 prize pot to pledge to a school of their choice.

Commenting on its surprise nomination for the £5,000 prize, Fay Hurford, Office Manager from Thomas Telford Primary Free School, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen by Sharp. The extra funding recognises the work we have done to reduce print volumes. As a new school that only opened in September 2025, the money will go towards brand-new playground equipment, helping us create a fun and safe outdoor space for our children.” The school currently has 150 pupils and is expected to grow to 420 by 2032. It currently employs 20 full-time staff and provides education for children aged four to 11.

Andy Mitchell, PaperCut, hands over the cheque to the school

George Davies, Product Marketing Manager - Solutions, Sharp UK, added: “We’re proud to give back to our clients whenever possible, and few causes are more deserving than education. Thomas Telford Primary Free School has an outstanding reputation for excellence but, right now, like all schools, it’s having to manage budgets very carefully. With this donation from PaperCut, it will be able to fast track its plan for adding new educational equipment to benefit its students. We’re thrilled to be a key technology partner for the school.”

The 2025 EDU Hero Initiative is a collaborative program designed to give back to the education community. It provided a total of £20,000 in funding to support local educational institutions in bolstering their IT infrastructure and student resources. By working closely with partners, PaperCut aims to provide tangible support to the IT teams who maintain the backbone of modern learning environments.