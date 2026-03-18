Ludlow Probus Club explores the history and workings of Clun Mill

At a recent meeting, members enjoyed a talk titled "A History of Clun’s Mill and its Machinery" by Tony Martyr

The mill is one of Clun’s important cultural and social assets and is possibly the last remaining example of water turbine technology in this application.

Mills were a highly important social asset in the community as bread was a staple food item.

Milling was a dangerous activity giving rise to various myths and sayings. Many millers were accused of short changing their clients.

The craft gave rise to many common sayings - “Nose to the Grindstone”, “Fair to Middling”.

Technical issues

There are two types of mill wheel. Undershot and Overshot. The first problem is to change the plane of motion of the waterwheel to the horizontal for the mill stone and to increase the speed of rotation. There must be a reliable source of water. A mill pond can ensure a regular supply.

Clun Mill was rebuilt between 1850 and 1854 when a turbine patented by Messrs Whitelaw and Stirrat was installed.

Millstones differed depending on the grind required. The best stones were a composite called French Burr.

The mill ran for 30 years with major repairs between 1860 and 70.Use of the turbine ceased prior to World War I when traction engines where introduced.

Conclusion

This was a very interesting talk given by a highly qualified engineer who has spent years investigating Clun Mill. The detail and graphics used were somewhat beyond grasp of your layman correspondent.

Report by David Trotter