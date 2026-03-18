Live music meets live TV as Honey Box arrives in Wolverhampton

At 5pm the red light goes on and everything that happens in the room is streamed live to a global online audience across YouTube and social media channels as it happens live. Audio from previous broadcasts has been featured on many BBC Introducing programmes, with the team committed to capturing and sharing professional quality live recordings that help artists extend the life of their performances. Broadcast quality audio from the event will be made available to media partners following transmission.

The Wolverhampton show brings together one of the most sonically diverse line ups the project has hosted to date.

nettles delivers raw acoustic songwriting that blends grunge edge with pop sensitivity, exploring love, religion and life in the city.

The Homegrown

Midlands four piece The Home Grown channel the spirit of 90s grunge with the hooks and drive of modern rock. Since forming in 2019 they have built a reputation for honest songwriting and high energy shows, with their debut EP Milk and Sugar capturing strong local attention.

Headlining the hip hop element of the broadcast, Trademark Blud and DJ Kopywrite perform as a live duo. Trademark Blud is a multi award winning rapper known for his explosive stage presence and socially conscious lyricism. DJ Kopywrite brings seamless blends and deep musical knowledge, creating sets rooted in authenticity and culture. Together they deliver a powerful live performance that bridges classic hip hop foundations with contemporary edge.

Honey Box Live has grown into a touring live broadcast platform supporting emerging artists with professional quality footage and audio. Since launching, the platform has supported more than 150 emerging artists and is approaching 100,000 streams across its broadcasts.

nettles

“We are incredibly proud to be bringing Honey Box Live to Wolverhampton for the first time,” said Lee Barber, Co Producer. “Reaching new audiences and sharing the incredible talent of these artists with new fans is exactly why we built this platform. There is so much outstanding talent on this line up and to showcase it through a live television style broadcast is hugely exciting for us and for the artists.”

For audiences inside the room and watching online, the result is the energy of a grassroots gig combined with the immediacy and risk of live television. With no edits, no retakes and no safety net, the 22 March broadcast promises a night where anything can happen.

Tickets for the studio audience are available now.

Trademark Blud and DJ Kopywrite

Event Details