Hop to Hockerhill for a cracking Easter of crafts

Between 10.30am and 3.30pm on selected days, visitors will embellish egg wreaths (March 30), create paper daffodils (March 31), decorate Easter greeting cards (April 2), make chocolate Easter nests (April 3), try potato egg printing (April 4) and fashion bunny headbands (April 6).

The activities continue beyond the Easter weekend with sessions assembling cute cardboard bunnies on April 9, whilst spring-themed colouring sheets will be available on April 10.

Sophie Galantini, general manager at Hockerhill, said: “The ethos behind Hockerhill is to ignite imaginations, spark joy and encourage children to get stuck into different activities and this Easter, our crafting table will be doing just that.

The outdoor zip lines at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

“We’re confident that children of all ages will find something they enjoy during the sessions, as well as making the most of the exciting and varied play spaces Hockerhill holds both inside and outside.”

Owned and managed by the Chillington Hall Estate, Hockerhill is designed by Creating Adventurous Places (CAP.Co), the award-winning play creators. The popular attraction takes inspiration from the estate’s history, featuring a giant mock oak tree modelled on the one that King Charles II hid in as he fled the Battle of Worcester.

As little explorers climb the trunk of the tree, they will find themselves charging along high-level walkways, crossing bridges, slipping down slides and setting their fastest lap times on the pedal go-kart track, which starts indoors and takes drivers outside on a winding track for an added adrenaline rush.

The pedal go-kart track at Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn

Ideal for any spring sunshine, the spacious outdoor area has zip lines, swings for all ages, slides and a sand pit, in addition to ample outdoor seating where guests can enjoy breakfast, lunches, snacks and refreshments from the award-winning Hockerhill café.

Tickets start from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £5 for toddlers. Those under one enter for free, with discounts available for Blue Light Card Holders, Military Forces Personnel, carers and guardians. To book, visit hockerhill.com