Help shape the future of West Midlands talent

The Rigby Foundation has teamed up with the University of Birmingham’s City-REDI to gain a better understanding of the issues young people face when transitioning from education to employment.

A key objective of the research is to understand what a joined-up, future-focused skills agenda should look like in an AI-dominated workplace.

There are currently just over 20,000 unemployed young people across the region, and youth employment is double the national average in areas such as Walsall, Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

The Rigby Foundation is a Midlands-based charity that funds programmes working with local communities to enable young people, regardless of background, to access the best education possible and opportunities for meaningful and sustainable employment.

An objective of the partnership between The Foundation and the University is for the research to be meaningful and reflective of the region. Therefore, businesses are being urged to participate in the ‘Future Employment Trends Survey’.

By taking part, regional employers will help the project to understand:

Current and future skills needs

Recruitment challenges

How technological change is reshaping roles

What young people need to thrive in a rapidly evolving labour market

Steve Rigby is Chair of The Rigby Foundation: “I urge fellow Midlands employers to take part in the survey. It takes less than 10 minutes to answer, and all responses are anonymous, confidential and held securely.

“Your input is vital. By getting involved, you can help us to improve the outcomes for young people. While AI offers significant opportunities for productivity and economic growth, it also carries risks. Ensuring workers, both present and future, have the skills they need to thrive is now urgent.

“By participating you can help us create a more inclusive, skilled and future-ready workforce for our region.”

This work will inform a regional Employment and Employability Plan designed to help young people access higher-paid, higher-skilled and more secure jobs, while supporting employers in planning for the future with confidence.

The survey can be taken until March 27 here.