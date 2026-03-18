Community group receives bird and bat boxes for local park

The group was formed in 2017 and is a volunteer organisation committed to working to enhance and protect the Greenfields Parkland.

Fay Easton, Chairwoman at Greenfields Community Group, said: “We are delighted to have received a dozen bird and bat boxes from David Wilson Homes. It will be lovely for the children going to and from school to look out for activity in the park this autumn, and we are also grateful to Shrewsbury Town Council for fitting the boxes.”

Part of Greenfields Parkland had been fenced off for several decades until December 2023, when the fencing around it was taken down, following many years of volunteer efforts to restore the land to the community.

Cohn, Fay and Tony from the Greenfields Community Group

Greenfields Community Group continues to raise additional funds to protect, develop and enhance the countryside site, ensuring the land is fully accessible and provides space for invaluable community facilities.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “With these bird and bat boxes, we hope to support the Greenfields Community Group's mission to make the Greenfields Parkland more accessible to both people and wildlife.

David Wilson Homes is proud to support the Greenfields Community Group

“Community groups like this are what make areas like Shrewsbury such attractive places for our customers to live, creating strong bonds which bring the local people together.”

David Wilson Homes has committed to creating wildlife-friendly spaces on its developments. Rose Place in Shrewsbury has over 13 acres of open space, and the housebuilder has planted more than 400 trees, installed 136 bird and bat boxes and three hibernation banks.

For more information about the group, visit its website at Greenfields Community Group.