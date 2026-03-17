Review: Trio Archai thrill Newport audience at Cosy Hall

Formed in Basel in 2023, this multi-award-winning trio, comprising Mar Valor (piano), Ayla Sahin (violin), and Finn Mannion (‘cello) have already performed at many prestigious venues and festivals and very recently enjoyed a two-week residency at the Snape Maltings as ‘Britten Pears Young Artists 2025/26’.

Their well-planned programme featured two lyrical and passion-filled masterworks by composers in the final phases of their life - contrasted with a further work by one at the beginning of his composing life. The first of these, Gabriel Fauré’s piano trio in D minor, Op. 120, of 1923, was a late work full of graceful lyricism. The flowing first movement frequently featured progressive harmonies, and is effectively, a duet between the ‘cello and violin with the piano in support. Darker hues were present in the central movement, which saw the piano taking on a more dynamic role, while the finale was full of energy and vibrant colours. The young musicians brought out all of these in admirable fashion, offering a sense of warmth and completeness.

Ayla Sahin (violin), Mar Valor (piano), and Finn Mannion (‘cello). Picture: Mark Wiggin

Dimitri Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8, written at the young age of 16, was next on their programme. Written in the same year that Fauré’s trio was premiered, this astonishingly mature work could not have been more of a contrast. Stunning and progressive, it demonstrated all the hallmarks of the composer’s later works, with contrasts of mood and energy juxtaposed with searing harmonies and percussive rhythms. It also bore passages of great beauty and lyricism. All of these facets were exploited to the full by Trio Archai, who tackled this work with supreme verve and agility.

The trio’s final offering was Brahms’s Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Op. 8, in its much later, revised version. Brahms published his first chamber work in 1854, but in 1890, 35 years later, he fully revised this. Full of melodies, a dark undertone pervades most of this work, and its textures are rich and deep. Tenderness, passion and introspection are all present; all emotionally highly charged. The musicians performed this with complete virtuosic intensity and great passion. It was a truly compelling account.

Overall, Trio Archai’s performance was electrifying; full of brio, energy and passion. The trio’s name, Archai, derives from Ancient Greek for ‘origins’ or ‘first principles’ and symbolises their commitment to grow together. From this evening’s performance, it is clear that this is already well established. They have a thoroughly dynamic approach to making music, are completely responsive to each other’s playing and at one in their performance. Trio Archai are most definitely an ensemble to watch and will surely soon feature among the top in their profession.

The performance was generously supported by Making Music’s Philip and Dorothy Green Young Artists Scheme.

By Alan Swale, Newport Music Club