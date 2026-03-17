'I'm a Shropshire teenager who was diagnosed with cancer when I was 15 - now I'm about to run the London Marathon to raise money for a cause that helped me through my illness'

The challenge signals a return to peak fitness for Grace Ashwell, who was previously forced to pull out of her place in the Team GB Handball team following news of her illness in 2022.

Now the sport-loving nineteen-year-old is back in training in readiness for April 26 where she’ll be motivated to raise as much funds and awareness as she can for Molly Ollys.

But it’s a day Grace and her parents Dan and Annette, from Albrighton, didn’t think they’d see when they were delivered the worst possible news whilst she was studying for her GCSEs. After persistent back pain symptoms were initially dismissed, tests later revealed Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma which had spread to her lungs and bones.

Grace Ashwell in training for the London Marathon.

Six months of intensive chemotherapy was the start of a long fight back to fitness for the then 15-year-old whose condition continues to be monitored today. She now wants to say thank you for the support she received from Molly Ollys which gifted her £500 worth of driving lessons.

The charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing wishes, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The therapeutic toy lion called Olly The Brave has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy. These form part of an Olly The Brave pack that has now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres, along with a set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series.

Grace in hospital the day after her diagnosis.

Grace recalls: “I decided to ask for driving lessons so I could start learning to drive a year early. I'd look forward to it every week and it would give me a bit of freedom and something else to focus on. It made a big difference.

“When I discovered I’d got through the ballot to be in the Marathon, I thought it would be a great opportunity to not only raise money, but spread awareness of this great cause, and so far it's been amazing.”

She added: “I've never really like opened up about my story and shared what's happened to me until now, it's not an easy thing to do. But I've had so much support off people.

Grace nearing the end of her chemotherapy.

“I think I've always felt more like myself when I’m keeping active and doing some sort of sport. So, when handball stopped I was trying to find other ways to keep active, like going to the gym. Once I’ve signed up to the Marathon it gave me the incentive to get myself back on a fitness training plan.

“Running 26.2 miles will be tough, but it’s nothing compared to what so many cancer patients face every day. I’m running to give back and to say thank you. My goal is to raise £500, enough to help grant another young person a wish - just like they did for me.”

Molly Ollys was established in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw, from Warwick, following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

Grace pictured with her mum Annette before surgery to get a biopsy and Hickman line inserted.

Rachel said: “We love being able to help and never expect anything in return when we support children and young people. We know from our own experiences how important these wishes are both financially and emotionally.

“This marathon is a big undertaking and we are honoured that Grace has chosen to run for Molly Ollys. It is inspiring and thoughtful of her to want to help give back to benefit other children in the same situation. I urge everyone to get behind her. Good luck and thank you Grace from all Team Molly Olly!”

Grace’s mum Annette said: “We're beyond proud of how Grace has handled everything she’s been through and the fundraising she is doing to help other children like her be granted a wish, and hopefully her story will be inspiring to other people.”

Molly Ollys founder Rachel Ollerenshaw with the mascot Olly The Brave.

To support Grace visit: Molly Olly's Wishes: Grace's page

“For more information about Molly Ollys or to donate visit: http://www.mollyolly.co.uk/