Hours of activities funded for young people in Telford

4 All Foundation has been awarded a grant from the Million Hours Fund, a £22m investment from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the National Lottery Community Fund.

The fund is designed to provide more than a million hours of youth work with the aim of reducing anti-social behaviour and increasing sports, arts and mentoring in key areas.

As part of its wider provision, 4 All has already established an ongoing programme of support in these areas, including a Youth Club and Home Education Sports Club at the Park Lane Centre in Woodside, and a Youth Club at Hub on the Hill in Sutton Hill. In addition, the charity runs activities throughout school holidays – which last year were attended by hundreds of children.

George Hounsell, Director of Operations, said: “There are so many benefits that come from young people having a wealth of positive activities in their local area – giving them opportunities to learn new skills, make new friends, build confidence and teamwork.

4 All Foundation has been awarded a grant from the Million Hours Fund.

“It’s great to see this recognised through the roll-out of the next phase of the Million Hours Fund, and we are of course delighted to have been successful in our grant application. The funding will be put to good use ensuring as many young people in Sutton Hill, Madeley and Woodside as possible can access 4 All activities.”

The announcement comes just weeks after the foundation was awarded a National Lottery Community Fund to boost its wellbeing groups for adults, currently running in Telford and Shrewsbury.

First set up as part of the Marches Academy Trust, 4 All Foundation became an independent charity in 2022 – providing activities focused around sports participation, community engagement, education and employability, and health and wellbeing across Telford & Wrekin, Shropshire and the surrounding regions.

Visit 4all.foundation for more information, or search for 4 All Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to follow the charity’s updates on social media.